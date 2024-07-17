Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,610,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $782,019,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the first quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 577,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $280,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $375,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total transaction of $218,693.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,160.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total transaction of $218,693.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,160.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,979 shares of company stock valued at $153,474,852. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $27.80 on Wednesday, reaching $461.99. 27,999,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,250,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.60 and its 200-day moving average is $469.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on META. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.50.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

