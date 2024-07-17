Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,245 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 296,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.05. 4,184,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $113.70 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.