Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.72

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 19717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,295,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 99,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 199,471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

