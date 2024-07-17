GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.68. 3,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$41.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 4.18.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

