Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,403 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $97,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Halliburton by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 962,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 859,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,717,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

