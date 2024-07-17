Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Up 3.6%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.47. 5,739,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,779,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.