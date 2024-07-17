Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

