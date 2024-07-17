HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. BTIG Research downgraded HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at $39,510,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,510,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 395,170 shares of company stock worth $12,824,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 416.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,723 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.