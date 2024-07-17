HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $322.24. 1,351,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

