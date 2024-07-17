HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.06.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average is $320.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

