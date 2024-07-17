Head-To-Head Comparison: Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Peers

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sow Good
|-4.21%
|-19.26%
|-6.42%
|Sow Good Competitors
|-30.82%
|-48.85%
|-12.26%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Sow Good and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sow Good
|$16.07 million
|-$3.06 million
|-62.91
|Sow Good Competitors
|$7.04 billion
|$629.17 million
|2.34
Volatility and Risk
Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sow Good
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Sow Good Competitors
|325
|1321
|1522
|31
|2.39
Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Sow Good beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Sow Good
Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.
