Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2,101.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 112,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,089. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

