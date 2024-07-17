Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. 178,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

