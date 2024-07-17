Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 18,982 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,982 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ADT by 10,738.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ADT by 1,185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 386,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

