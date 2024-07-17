Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 832 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 832 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 70.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.02. 83,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

