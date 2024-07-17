Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 344 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 107.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,213. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.30.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,750 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

