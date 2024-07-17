Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,303 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 627,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 606,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.18. 173,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,853. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.