Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12,369.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.8 %

NTNX stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. 182,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.