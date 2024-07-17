Headlands Technologies LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 524,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

