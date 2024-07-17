Headlands Technologies LLC Has $375,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 403.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $68.01. 77,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,065. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

