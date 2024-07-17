Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. 64,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,479. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

