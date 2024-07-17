Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $258,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.66. The stock had a trading volume of 84,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,774. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.99 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.