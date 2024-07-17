Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $288,000 in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

KOLD traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 338,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.