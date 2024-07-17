Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 2,690 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 221.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.07. 700,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

