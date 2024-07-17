Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 3,551 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 967.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter worth $570,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 59.3% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 176,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in JOYY by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

