Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 4,346 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 548.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after buying an additional 1,241,057 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,217,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,397,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,243. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 654,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,413,391 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

