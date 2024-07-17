Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 358,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,503. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.