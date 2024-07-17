Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,269 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,498,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after acquiring an additional 147,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.15. The company had a trading volume of 63,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.