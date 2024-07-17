Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,513 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after buying an additional 427,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 32,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.