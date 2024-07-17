Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,871 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

