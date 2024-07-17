Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1,466.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Concentrix by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Concentrix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. 73,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $71,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

