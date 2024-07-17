Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 16,743 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 721,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

