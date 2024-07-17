Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,287,000 after buying an additional 947,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,290,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 257,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.57. 24,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.78 and a 1-year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.