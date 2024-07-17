Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $47.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,420,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

