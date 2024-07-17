Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,424,000 after buying an additional 1,137,845 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,321,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,472,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

