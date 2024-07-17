Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $133,000 Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. 264,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,853. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.