Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,074,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $23,999,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $14,161,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $236.57. 13,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,980. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average of $197.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $237.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.