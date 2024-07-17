HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Eric A. Mendelson Sells 53,510 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.89. 167,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,380. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.85. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $232.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

