HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Position Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HEI traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.88. 312,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.85. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $232.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $11,850,127. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.