Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HELE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $61.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

