Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.15. 1,280,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,057. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.65. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

