Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 312 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 164.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,806,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $21.78 on Wednesday, reaching $582.73. The stock had a trading volume of 759,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $562.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

