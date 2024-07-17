Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 250,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,158,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 179,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,721,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

ADSK stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,345. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

