Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $278,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,490 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $511.79. 4,927,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,008. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

