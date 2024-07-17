Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $98,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.