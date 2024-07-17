Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 10,428 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 328.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.4 %

LUV traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 8,213,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.