Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 4,499,681 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499,681 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. 1,087,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.