Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $84,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

NYSE TAP traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,542. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

