Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. 226,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,443. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

