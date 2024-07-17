Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $152.63 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $152.63 million and approximately $21,360.06 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.20918787 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $24,907.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

